Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$76,968.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,616. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.76 and a 52 week high of C$7.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.86.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWX shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.70.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

