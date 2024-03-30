Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.