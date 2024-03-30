Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 7.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.81. 5,543,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,394,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,272,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

