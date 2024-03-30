Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 20,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 13,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Helios Towers Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

