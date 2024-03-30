Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

UL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.19. 1,290,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,543. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

