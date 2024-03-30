Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after acquiring an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,173,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $66.78 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $67.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.