Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 130.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,080. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.