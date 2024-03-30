Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

