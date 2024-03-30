Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,471,310 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

