Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $9.66 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DTM opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.