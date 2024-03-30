Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $32.90 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 372,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,897,000. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 2.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

