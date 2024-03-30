Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 829,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 541.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Oceaneering International accounts for about 1.6% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.98% of Oceaneering International worth $20,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.