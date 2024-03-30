Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 498,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,000. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up approximately 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,332,052.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.