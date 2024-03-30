Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 26,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,155,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,652,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

