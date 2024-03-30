Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.81 and its 200-day moving average is $230.61. The company has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

