Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

