Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 17,600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

LNG stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

