Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 515,191 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.25. 8,369,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,273. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

