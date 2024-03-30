Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 41,200 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

