Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in HP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,294 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

