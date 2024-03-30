Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

TTE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 821,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,139. The stock has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

