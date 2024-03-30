Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $19.00 at JMP Securities

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.