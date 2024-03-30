Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hess Midstream Price Performance
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
