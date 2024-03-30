Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 600 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on META. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.