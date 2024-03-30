Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after buying an additional 69,355 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $62.34. 197,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.