Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.88. 368,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average of $171.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

