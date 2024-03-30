Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 427,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.22. 872,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

