Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 228,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,777 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.