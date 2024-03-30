Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
DFGR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.53. 223,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,298. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.
Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile
The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.
