Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 16,287 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 719,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,002,000 after acquiring an additional 597,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 392,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

