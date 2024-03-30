Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,685 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFAT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 188,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.