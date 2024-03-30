Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

