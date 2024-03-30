Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Hologic worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. 1,990,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,598. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

