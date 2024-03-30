Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $734.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $334.58 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

