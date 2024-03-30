Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Makes New $220,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

