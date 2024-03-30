Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 325 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 85,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 7,774,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

