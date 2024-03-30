Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $206.23. 5,750,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

