Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.72. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 12,336,668 shares.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

