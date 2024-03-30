Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,650 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 16.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -269.39%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

