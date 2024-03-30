Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Houston American Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Houston American Energy stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Houston American Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houston American Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of Houston American Energy worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.