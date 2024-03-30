Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) vs. Vistra (NYSE:VST) Head to Head Contrast

Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A Vistra 10.10% 20.05% 2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Huaneng Power International and Vistra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vistra 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Vistra has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.34%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Vistra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A $0.80 0.69 Vistra $14.78 billion 1.64 $1.49 billion $3.58 19.46

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vistra beats Huaneng Power International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

(Get Free Report)

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Further, it involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Additionally, the company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services.It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a controlled installed capacity of 127,228 megawatts and low carbon clean energy installed capacity of 33,171 MW. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.