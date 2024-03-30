Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lessened by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 15,288,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,340,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

