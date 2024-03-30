Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Down 2.9%

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 160,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 195,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.37. The firm has a market cap of £32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

