Ingersoll Rand’s (IR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of IR opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

