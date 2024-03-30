Ingersoll Rand’s (IR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.