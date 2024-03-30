Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15, reports. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,886.15% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:IKT opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,947,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

