Innoviz Technologies’ (INVZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $183.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a negative net margin of 591.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,083 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.