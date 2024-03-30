Insider Buying: Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Insider Purchases £4,399.67 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report) insider Jerome Booth acquired 1,739 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,399.67 ($5,560.05).

AIE opened at GBX 255 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £302.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,961.54 and a beta of 0.49. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 172 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 261 ($3.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.81.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

