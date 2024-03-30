Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider David Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($230,001.26).

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:FGP opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.48.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

