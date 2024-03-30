Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider David Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($230,001.26).
FirstGroup Trading Down 1.8 %
LON:FGP opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,020.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.48.
