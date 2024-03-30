Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $1,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL opened at $75.09 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nuvalent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.